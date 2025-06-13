SE OKC 13-year-old stabbed to death during fight with sibling, no arrests made

A fight between siblings turned deadly on Thursday in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A fight between siblings turned deadly on Thursday in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said a teenager died but no one has been arrested. Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Immanuel Taylor and said he died from stab wounds to the chest.

Police were called at 10:51 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home near southeast 44th street and Sunnylane Road. Officers were told a fight broke out between Taylor and his teenage sibling. Police said the other teenager armed themselves with a knife and ended up stabbing Taylor during a confrontation. Taylor died at the hospital.

“It appears at least on the surface this could be a case of self-defense of some sort but again the DA will have the ultimate decision in that,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said there was one adult home at the time of the fight who attempted to intervene.

Police officials said everyone involved in altercation cooperate with investigators and they were released after questioning.

Police have not yet turned their investigation over the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office for review.