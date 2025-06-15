Three suspects set for court in Enid murder case tied to 2022 disappearance

Three men charged in the murder of Colby Shepherd in Enid are set to appear in court this week, in a case linked to a 2022 missing persons investigation.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Three men charged in what police describe as a retaliation killing are scheduled to appear in court this week, nearly a year after the remains of 27-year-old Colby Sheppherd were discovered in an abandoned home in Enid.

The suspects, Heaven Jordan and two others, were arrested in August 2024, after investigators alleged Jordan lured Shepherd to the vacant property, where the other suspects were waiting. Enid police say the killing was motivated by suspicions surrounding the 2022 disappearance of Shepherd’s girlfriend, Kendra Battelo, who remains missing.

Authorities said no evidence has ever been found linking Shepherd to Battelo's disappearance, and the case against the men hinges on what investigators believe was a misguided attempt at vigilante justice.

Two of the suspects are expected to face preliminary hearings on Monday. A third is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, where prosecutors say he may enter a plea agreement.

The case has drawn attention in Enid and across northwest Oklahoma, as both the murder investigation and Battelo's unsolved disappearance remain active.