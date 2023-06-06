Police Identify Victim In NW Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Investigation

By: News 9

Police have identified the victim in connection to a murder-suicide investigation in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Carla Dawn Evans.

Police responded to a call at around 11:58 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 36th Street and Altadena Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found Evans, who had appeared to have been beaten to death, according to police.

Police said investigators learned that the suspect Ernest Harlow, 61, had sent a text to a relative that indicated he had killed Evans and was going to take his own life.

Police were notified later about a motorcycle crash on Interstate 44 near North Western Avenue.

The motorcycle had crashed into a cable barrier, and the driver, Harlow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with any information in connection to this incident to contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1111.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.