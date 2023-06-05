Oklahoma City Police Investigate NW OKC Murder-Suicide

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened late Sunday night in the northwestern part of the city.

Police said they responded to the scene at around 11:58 p.m. at a home near Northwest 36th Street and Altadena Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim dead inside, who police said appeared to have been beaten to death.

Police said investigators learned the suspect, Ernest Harlow, 61, sent a text to a relative, saying that he had killed the woman.

Police were later notified of a motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 44, east of North Western Avenue.

The motorcyclist, Harlow, crashed into a barrier and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police have not yet identified the female victim.

Police ask anyone with any information in connection to this incident to contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1111.

This is a developing story.