Chase Ainsworth, who was charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2023, is set to be formally arraigned in Cleveland County on Monday.

By: News 9

Chase Ainsworth is accused of killing his ex-wife's in her home in southwestern Oklahoma City in July of 2023.

Investigators said he then kidnapped the couples 5-year-old son, who was found safe later that day.

Ainsworth's arraignment is set for 9 a.m.