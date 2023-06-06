OKC House Where Body Was Found Has History Of Criminal Activity, Neighbor Says

House Where Body Found In Murder-Suicide Case Has History Of Criminal Activity

The neighbor of an Oklahoma City home where a woman was found dead Monday tells News 9 this isn't the first time first responders have been called to the address.

In January 2018, investigators said a woman was trapped inside the house with her two kids as it went up in flames. Through a frantic 911 call, the woman said her ex-husband set the house on fire. One resident from the home was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

This comes after Oklahoma City Police released the name of the man, Ernest Harlow, 61, officers said murdered a woman, Carla Dawn Evans, 59, Monday morning, then intentionally crashed on Interstate 44, killing himself.

A neighbor said while the 2018 incident and the recent murder are unrelated, it’s still concerning.

“I think the house is cursed, you know? I wouldn’t want to live there,” neighbor Amber Thacker said.

The Oklahoma County Assessor records show the house has changed owners twice since the 2018 arson.