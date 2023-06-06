Minco Police Face Mass Resignation, Single Officer Left In Department

By: News 9

The town of Minco is facing the aftermath of a mass resignation on behalf of the town's police department after a recent city council vote slashed the police budget.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office said the Minco Police chief and three officers quit Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the Minco Police chief explained the resignations came after city council members voted to cut the department's budget in half.

The Grady County Sheriff said his deputies will respond to calls in Minco if there is a life-threatening situation.