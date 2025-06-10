Demolition work for former Myriad Convention Center continues

Demolition work continues on Tuesday for the former Myriad Convention Center to make way for a new $900 million arena. Road closures and visible changes are expected during the process.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

After 50 years in the center of Oklahoma City, the former Myriad Convention Center is finally coming down to make way for the city's next chapter.

With a former life as the Cox Convention Center, and most recently, Prairie Surf Studies, demolition work for the old convention center officially began Monday to make room for the voter-approved $900 million arena development.

On Tuesday, work to bring down the skybridge connecting the structure to a nearby hotel continues, as do efforts to bring down the outdoor canopy on the convention center's north side.

City leaders say the demolition will soon become more apparent to residents in the area.

"A bittersweet day to the building that's seen so many events disappear, but progress continues," Oklahoma City MAPS program manager David Todd said.

While the structure comes down, roadways in the area will be impacted by the demolition work.

Sheridan Avenue, which runs north of the building, will be reduced to one westbound lane between Robinson Avenue and the Century Center Parking Garage.

East of the garage, Sheridan will be closed entirely to South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard. Detour signage will help direct drivers around the closures.