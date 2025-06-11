2 injured in NW Oklahoma City crash

At least two people were injured in a crash Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 6:03 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least two people were injured Tuesday night after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened at around 9 p.m. near Northwest 192nd Street and North May Avenue.

Police say two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There is no word on possible injuries to the people in the car.
