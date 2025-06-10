Pedestrian fatally struck along I-35

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 11:17 am
One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to an area along the interstate near Southeast 82nd Street after a person was found dead in the area.
Officers say multiple southbound lanes off the interstate were closed as they conducted their investigation, but now only the off-ramp leading to Southeast 66th Street has been closed.
No names have been released at this time.
