Pedestrian fatally struck along I-35

Several lanes of southbound Interstate 35 were closed Monday morning after police say a person was found dead in southeast Oklahoma City. Here is the latest from the scene.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 11:17 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to an area along the interstate near Southeast 82nd Street after a person was found dead in the area.

Officers say multiple southbound lanes off the interstate were closed as they conducted their investigation, but now only the off-ramp leading to Southeast 66th Street has been closed.

No names have been released at this time.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

