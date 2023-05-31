Maysville Man Recovering After 'Killer Bee' Attack

By: News 9

A Maysville man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bee swarm on his lawn.

81-year-old Carl Amos was mowing his lawn last week when he was stung by Africanized honey bees.

Amos fell while being stung, breaking his hip which kept him from escaping the bees.

Amos was on the ground for nearly 3 hours before a passerby found Carl and called 911.

Amos' family said doctors removed more than 200 stingers.