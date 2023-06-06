Victim's Family Asks SCOTUS To Reject Petition From Oklahoma Attorney General

By: News 9

The family of an Oklahoma City metro business owner murdered more than 20 years ago is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a petition to take an Oklahoma inmate off Death Row.

Barry Van Treese's family is joined by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association in their effort to prevent Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond from obtaining more time to analyze the case of Death Row inmate Richard Glossip.

The two groups said Drummond's work to take Richard Glossip off Death Row is not supported by evidence.

Drummond made a push to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board earlier this year, calling on members to take Glossip off Death Row. The board decided to uphold Glossip's conviction.

Drummond, citing issues with Glossip's retrial, then looked towards the U.S. Supreme Court.

Derek Van Treese, the eldest child of Barry Van Treese, released the following statement:

“After the abandonment of our family during the April 26th clemency hearing and the lip service delivered in follow-up phone calls, I feel compelled to express my disappointment and dismay over the stance taken by the Office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. I have observed with great concern the Attorney General’s recent positions on matters for which his predecessors and the courts of Oklahoma have already ruled. The decisions made by our courts, deemed just and fair, should be upheld and respected by the elected officials of our state.

Let me state this as clearly as possible: The Office of the Attorney General does NOT have the power to unilaterally decide the “fairness” of a sentence. Nor should legislators of our state attempt to use their office to compel personal beliefs and public opinion upon legal matters. While the office of attorney general is the highest law enforcement position in the state, this isn’t the wild west, and the Attorney General does not have the power of judge, jury, and executioner.

My family hopes and prays that the U.S. Supreme Court will deny the petition and bring this case to a conclusion after 26 long years.”