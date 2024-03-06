Oklahoma Volunteers Assisting Homeowners Affected By Wildfires With Property Cleanup

At least 30 volunteers with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief are making the trip to Ellis County to help families clean-up their property free of charge.

By: News 9, News On 6

After several homes were destroyed as wildfires burned parts of Ellis County, volunteers are now stepping up to help those families affected.

At least 30 volunteers with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief are making the trip to Ellis County to help families clean-up their property free of charge.

Jason Yarbrough, the organization’s state director, said volunteers are staying at a campsite for the next three weeks, where teams will switch out every week.

Yarbrough says they anticipate it will take at least a month to get the properties cleaned up.

“We’re not just meeting a physical need," Yarbrough said. "Were also there to help with emotional and spiritual support as there processing what has happened to them”

The volunteers are trained to in forestry aid. and will also work with homeowners to make sure they have a place to stay and have food and water.

In addition to Ellis County, Yarbrough says they have a campsite set up in the town of Vici in Dewey County, and are on alert to help out in the panhandle as well if needed.