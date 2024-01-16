Oklahoma Seismologists Debunk Theory Connecting Cold Weather To Weekend Earthquakes

Oklahoma seismologists say "frost quakes," created by the expansion of underground water deposits amid colder weather, were not the cause of a series of weekend earthquakes.

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 4:32 am

By: News 9


As Oklahoma City and Edmond officials continue to search for possible damage after a series of earthquakes over the weekend, seismologists are busy educating residents about what causes the tremors.

Oklahoma's state seismologist says there's precedent for frost quakes, but in this case it is unlikely.

The state seismologist said frost quakes form when groundwater freezes and causes the expansion of the ground near the surface, but the earthquakes from Friday and Saturday ran too deep underground to have been caused by the cold.
