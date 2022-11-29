EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 3:27 am

By: News 9


Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City.

A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a least one victim who died.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have confirmed the crash, but the extent of the victim's injuries is currently unclear.


This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

