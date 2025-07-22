Justice Served: Family of Monterio Andrews finds closure after 2023 shooting

Eighteen-year-old Monterio Andrews was gunned down in May 2023. Now, more than two years later, the man responsible is heading to prison.

By: Deanne Stein

The wait for justice is finally over for one Oklahoma City family. Eighteen-year-old Monterio Andrews was gunned down in May 2023. Now, more than two years later, the man responsible is heading to prison. On Monday, emotions ran high as the sentence was handed down at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

“My baby can rest. My baby can rest now,” Monterio’s mother, Funisha McCarty, cried outside the courtroom.

The family, wearing “Justice for Monterio” t-shirts, filled the courthouse with sobs and hugs of relief.

“I never would have thought we would’ve got what we got today—but we did,” Funisha said. “We got justice for my baby.”

Police say Monterio was shot inside a northeast Oklahoma City home. Domineke Wilson, who was a juvenile at the time, was arrested for the killing. Now 19, Wilson entered a blind plea and was sentenced to 28 years in prison as part of a suspended life sentence.

He also received a 15-year sentence on unrelated drug charges, which will be served concurrently.

For Monterio’s parents, Harold and Funisha McCarty, the sentencing brings a measure of closure.

“It was like the last hurdle we needed to get behind us for a little bit of closure. But as far as our son being gone,” Harold said, trailing off.

“Nothing can ever fill that hole,” Funisha added.

But their mission isn’t over. The McCartys want their son remembered not just for the way he died, but for the life he lived — a vibrant young man who loved music and animals, especially horses.

“He had a big heart. He’d light up the room, she said. “That smile was incredible. He loved and touched a lot of people in this world.”

To honor Monterio’s memory and help other grieving families, Funisha plans to launch a nonprofit called MOM – Mind of Monterio. The organization will focus on gun violence prevention and community healing.

“His job was done here, and we will all see him again,” Funisha said.