Shooting outside of Edmond plasma donation center leaves witnesses reeling from incident

Witnesses recounted the harrowing moments following a shooting at an Edmond plasma donation center on Tuesday afternoon.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Witnesses recounted the harrowing moments following a shooting at an Edmond plasma donation center on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Shooting reported at Edmond business; suspect in custody

"Just before 2:30, we received a call here at 200 N Bryant. When officers arrived, they located one adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds," said Emily Ward, Public Information Officer with Edmond Police Department.

A man who was in the waiting room at the plasma donation center said that while he didn’t hear any shots fired, he saw the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"A man came crashing through the door screaming at the top his lungs that he was shot and asking for help,” said witness Jacob McDonald.

He explained that at first, he couldn’t tell whether or not the victim was serious.

“I think that all of us at first thought that this was some sort of joke because when he came in screaming, we didn’t see any blood. It wasn’t until he doubled over that we saw the gunshot wound.”

Moments later, McDonald said the suspected shooter, who appeared to be 18 to 21 years old, walked into the building.

"He either said he wasn't armed or showed us that he wasn't armed. He didn't seem threatening, but he came in to try to explain to everybody that this man had approached him in a threatening manner and that he shot him."

Some people tried to help the victim, he added.

"I would say three or four people crowded around him. I think someone tried to get him to stop moving because of the wound, but once the shooter came in, we were kind of herded into the elevator and removed from that."

Another witness, who did not speak on camera with News 9, said she was in the basement of the plasma donation center when the incident happened, and that she had to exit through the back of the building to avoid the crime scene.

McDonald said neighbors heard pops that they believed to be gunfire.

"I really hope the victim is okay. I'm not going to forget seeing that probably for a very long time."

First responders transported the victim to OU Medical Center.

McDonald said he believes the man who was shot is in his late 30s or early 40s.

According to Edmond Police, officers took the suspect into custody without incident.