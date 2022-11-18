OKC Energy FC Announces They Can’t Compete In 2023

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Energy FC has announced that they cannot compete in 2023 due to the USL Championship’s requirements for field dimensions, stadium capacity and team amenities.

The USL informed them that they intended to have all USL Championships play on home fields of at least 110 x 70 yards in 2023 without exceptions.

The club had been playing on the field at Taft Stadium, but the field didn’t meet the minimum dimensions, and there aren’t any other venues in the metro that meet the requirements.