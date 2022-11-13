Police: 1 Shot, Injured At SW Oklahoma City Apartment


Sunday, November 13th 2022, 4:21 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Police said a man was found outside the Almonte Apartments at Southwest 59th and May Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Authorities expect the man to be okay, and officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No names have been released, and authorities haven't identified any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

