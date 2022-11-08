By: News 9

Other Races, Items On The Ballot Across The State

While races for governor, superintendent and senator are picking up speed, here are some other races and items also on the ballot.

One of these races is for state treasurer, between Republican Todd Russ and Democrat Charles De Coune.

The seat for labor commissioner is between Republican Leslie Osborn, Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty, and the corporation commissioner race is between independent Don Underwood, Republican Kim David and Democrat Margaret Bowman.

Along with candidate races, several propositions and bonds are also on the ballot for some Oklahomans, including a $955 million bond for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

In Moore, voters will decide on extending a 1/2 cent sales tax through March 2027.

There's also a Mayoral race in El Reno, and a proposition over rezoning land in Edmond.