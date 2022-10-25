OKCPS Superintendent Breaks Down 2022 Bond Proposal

-

The OKCPS Superintendent is breaking down the school bond for voters.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel addressed concerns from Latino leaders and community members. He told News 9 this is one piece of the puzzle to help student achievement.

“Parents are asking ‘why are we paying a billion dollars when our kids are still not learning,’” said Dr. Raul Font, President of the Latino Community Development Agency.

“A bond election by itself is not a magic bullet. We are not saying that we are going to build a bunch of new schools and then kids achievement is going to go off the charts,” said McDaniel.

The superintendent went on to say that it will help students move in a positive direction.

“We know that it is a combination, new buildings are a piece of the strategy to try and move kids along that academic continuum,” he said.

If approved, the ballot item would set aside $955 million for school renovations and projects.

“We have what we call transformational projects and then we have what you call signature projects. Transformational projects could be a brand-new Capitol Hill High School, brand new Middle School, brand new Elementary School, classroom additions,” he said.

Smaller projects like outdoor classrooms and parking improvements would also be included.

“A healthy bond program allows you to keep the older buildings that are not able to be replaced just yet up and running,” said McDaniel.

The district addressed how OKCPS-sponsored charter schools will benefit from the bond.

“If they need a new roof right now according to the contract, they would pay for the new roof. If the bond passes, we would pay for the new roof. We want to take the load off of them, we think that bond funds can be dedicated towards really taking care of the asset, the school, and that then frees money up for charter schools to just pour back into the community, into their kid, whatever they chose to do,” said the Superintendent.

The district is hosting in-depth meetings about the bond this week for community members that want to know more before heading to the polls.



