Lt. Gov., Additional Races Taking Place Across The State

By: News 9

Among other races, Oklahoma voters will also decide who the next lieutenant governor will be.

Republican Incumbent Matt Pinnell is running against Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell.

Also on the ballot is the race for U.S. Representative for Congressional District 5.

Democratic candidate Joshua Harris-Till is going up against Republican incumbent Stephanie Bice and independent David Frosch.

Running to fill the state senate seat for District 30 is Republican Lori Callahan and Democrat incumbent Julia Kirt, and in the state house Republican incumbent Tammy West is running against Democrat Jeremy Lamb for state representative for District 84.