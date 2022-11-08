State Superintendent Race Close To Finish

By: News 9

In the race for State Superintendent, Democrat Jena Nelson and Republican Ryan Walters are going head-to-head.

One of the main issues facing Oklahoma is the subject of school vouchers, which Nelson said would greatly impact rural schools.

Vouchers are government-funded, and each voucher is redeemable for tuition fees at a school other than a public school, which a student could attend for free.

Nelson said the program, if implemented in Oklahoma, would destroy rural schools.

"We're closing down a school, we're gonna close down a community," Nelson said. "We're going to close down small businesses and real estate."

However, Ryan Walters said the vouchers would put education choices back into the hands of parents.

"I'm a candidate who's said from Day 1, 'I want to work with parents, teachers and students,'" Walters said.

Both candidates have said they support increasing teacher pay.

Nelson, who cast her ballot in Edmond Tuesday morning, said there is one thing she wants voters to know before doing the same.

"With my background and more well-rounded experience, I think that makes me a well-qualified person," Nelson said.

Walters, who, like Nelson is also a former teacher, also cast his vote this morning in Oklahoma City.

"I've heard the energy in all 77 counties, we're excited to get our schools back on track," Walters said.