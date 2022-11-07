4 Teens In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit, Crash

-

A dangerous police pursuit on Saturday with a stolen truck in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash and four juveniles on the run. The suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody.

News 9 captured the aftermath of the crash on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. Police said the suspect’s ages ranged from 13-years-old to 16-years-old.

“There was another vehicle that was struck,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver of that car was injured in the crash, according to the police report.

Police said it all started near Wilshire Boulevard and Lyrewood Lane as a patrol officer spotted the truck pulling out of a parking lot.

“Police had run the tag and it came back as a stolen vehicle,” said Quirk. “They attempted to make a stop on that vehicle at which point it fled from police.”

The truck was reported stolen from a business in the 400 blk of west Memorial Road earlier in the day. Police did not say if the teenagers were involved in the truck theft, but it was apparent they were not going to stop for officers.

‘There were speeds at one point in excess of 100 miles per hour or more,” said Quirk. “So, for that reason officers decided not to follow that vehicle anymore.”

The pursuit was over, the suspects did not get far before crashing.

“Four people fled from that vehicle,” said Quirk. “They were eventually taken into custody by officers who saturated that area very quickly.”

Air One and officers on the ground found all four suspects.

The juvenile suspects were first taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries and then booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on complaints stemming from the pursuit.



