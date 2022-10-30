OKC Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving a man with a knife.

Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave last week following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife, stabbing one person at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.

Police said when officers confronted Gruver he was in the front yard and one officer deployed a taser in an effort to stop him. The taser had little effect, and the officer fired a second time.

After the second attempt, police said Gruver turned aggressively toward the officers, at which point he was shot by officers.

Police said Gruver was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Sunday, police posted the bodycam video from the three officers on Facebook.

Warning the video may be disturbing.