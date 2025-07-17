Former OKC pediatrician is extradited to Florida for 4-year-old daughter’s murder

Former Oklahoma pediatrician Neha Gupta was extradited Wednesday for the alleged smothering death of her daughter, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials confirmed.

By: Amanda Siew

A former metro pediatrician accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter and staging her death in Florida was extradited Wednesday. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials confirmed with News 9 that Neha Gupta was released to Florida authorities just before noon.

An arrest warrant from Miami-Dade County accused the 36-year-old of traveling with Aria Talathi to Miami and staying at a short-term Airbnb rental home on June 25. Two days later, investigators said Gupta called police, saying she found her daughter unresponsive in the property’s swimming pool.

According to the warrant, a June 29 autopsy from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department found the child did not have water in her lungs or stomach and ruled out drowning as a cause of death. Furthermore, preliminary findings pointed to Talathi having injuries consistent with “asphyxiation by smothering.” The department concluded that Gupta “attempted to conceal the killing of the ‘deceased victim’ by staging an accidental drowning.”

Gupta was arrested at an Oklahoma City home on July 1. Online court records showed she signed a waiver of extradition on July 3.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office stated Gupta will be charged with first-degree murder.