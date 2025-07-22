Can my kid bring a phone to school in Oklahoma?

As students head back to class, Oklahoma’s new cell phone law is prompting districts to roll out updated device policies. Here’s a breakdown of what parents need to know.

By: Bella Roddy

Cell phones are being silenced across Oklahoma classrooms this school year as Senate Bill 139 takes effect, requiring districts to adopt bell-to-bell bans on student phone use.

From Tulsa to Oklahoma City to smaller communities like El Reno, new policies are rolling out in response to growing concerns about distraction, cyberbullying, and academic performance.

Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore), who has worked on the issue for years, said the law is designed to “give students the gift of undistracted learning.” The law allows for exceptions, including medical needs and emergencies, but requires phones to be off and away during instructional time.

Districts have responded with varying approaches. Some are expanding existing rules, while others are implementing comprehensive bans for the first time.

What does the statewide cell phone ban law say?

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed SB 139 into law in May 2025. It is a year-long ban that requires every public school district in the state to create and enforce policies that prevent students from using personal electronic devices during school hours. This includes cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones.

The law permits exceptions in cases of emergencies or documented medical needs. Districts may continue to use school-issued devices for educational purposes.

Oklahoma joined 11 other states that have already implemented similar restrictions.

What other states have a cell phone ban in schools?

Arizona (April 2025), Arkansas (Feb. 2025), California (2024), Florida (July 2024), Indiana (July 2024), Louisiana (2024), Minnesota (March 2025), New York (April 2025), Ohio (July 2025), South Carolina (2024), Virginia (2024).

How are Oklahoma school districts enforcing the ban?

Several large districts, including Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) and Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), have issued formal guidelines aligned with the new law.

Oklahoma City Public Schools banned the use of phones, smartwatches, tablets and similar devices during the school day, though students may still use them while on buses or at extracurricular events. Violations are subject to disciplinary action, and exceptions are allowed for medical devices and documented accommodations under an IEP or 504 Plan. Tulsa Public Schools requires elementary and middle school students to keep devices off and stored from arrival to dismissal. High schoolers must keep devices away during instructional time. Deer Creek, El Reno, and Owasso adopted bell-to-bell bans, with similar exceptions for emergencies and health conditions. Owasso Superintendent Margaret Coates said the policy aims to “support student engagement and potentially increase learning outcomes.”

At Roosevelt Middle School in OKC, the policy already in place before the law’s passage had shown early success. Teachers reported fewer distractions and better classroom engagement.

Why are lawmakers pushing for the ban?

Supporters of SB 139 cite concerns about student focus, teacher burnout, and classroom discipline.

Sen. Seifried said the rise of phones in classrooms has contributed to bullying and falling test scores. Lawmakers like Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa) have described the policy as one that could “change the trajectory” of education in Oklahoma.

While many parents have expressed support, others worry about student safety in emergencies. Lawmakers addressed those concerns by including specific exceptions in the legislation.

Which districts already had phone bans in place?

Prior to the statewide law, several districts had already implemented policies:

Union Public Schools: “Off and away all day” for middle grades; limited use for high school students. Warner Public Schools: No device use at all, including during lunch. Bixby, Jenks, and Tulsa: Existing classroom bans, with varied allowances during lunch and passing periods.

Principal Michelle Cundy at Union 8th Grade Center said student behavior improved dramatically after their policy was adopted. “The social interaction is way higher than when they were glued to their phones,” she said.

Timeline: How Oklahoma's Cell Phone Ban Unfolded

Feb. 10, 2025 – Gov. Stitt calls for more schools to ban cell phones during his State of the State address.

Feb. 14, 2025 – Oklahoma House passes a bill mandating cell phone policies across school districts.

Feb. 26, 2025 – Roosevelt Middle School reports success with its existing campus-wide phone policy.

March 29, 2025 – Seifried proposes a one-year statewide trial ban before letting districts choose future policies.

April 16, 2025 – Senate Bill 139 passes committee unanimously.

May 2025 – SB 139 is signed into law by Gov. Stitt.

June–July 2025 – Districts across the state adopt formal phone bans:

June 12 – Deer Creek

June 30 – OKCPS

July 10 – El Reno

July 14 – Owasso

July 31, 2024 – Tulsa Public Schools announces its new policy for the 2024–2025 school year, ahead of the law.

What are other Oklahoma school districts' cell phone rules?

This information was gathered directly from each school district’s official website; if a district is not listed, it means a current policy could not be found online at the time of publication. These are district-wide policies, but individual schools may have additional rules—so it’s important for families to check with their child’s school for the most specific guidance.

Norman Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Policy 4014: devices off and stored “bell to bell,” including lunch/passing periods; exceptions for emergencies, health needs, and accommodations.

Click here for the Norman Public Schools' full rules and cell phone policy FAQs.

Edmond Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Edmond Public Schools bans student use of all personal electronic devices—including phones, smartwatches, and earbuds—during the instructional day from bell to bell, with exceptions for medical needs and emergencies. Violations result in escalating consequences, starting with device confiscation and potentially leading to semester-long check-in requirements.

Click here for the full written policy.

Mid-Del School District Cell Phone Policy

Bell‑to‑bell ban on personal devices per SB 139. This includes from the first bell to the last bell, even during lunch and passing periods (unless off campus for open lunch).

Click here for the full policy and FAQs.

Piedmont Schools Cell Phone Policy

Cell phones are to be set to silent and are not allowed to be used during class. (bell to bell). Telecommunications and electronic devices are allowed before school, during passing period, and at lunch at MSP and PHS.

Click here for the student handbook.

Moore Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Moore Public Schools allows teachers to decide if phones can be used in class, but devices must be silenced upon arrival and may be confiscated if misused.

Click here for the full written policy.

Tulsa Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Tulsa Public Schools prohibits student cell phone use during the school day, with existing rules continuing for elementary and middle schools, and new restrictions now extending to high schools.

Click here for the updated policy reminder.

Bixby Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Bixby students must keep phones put away from arrival to dismissal; repeated violations result in the phone being held in the office and a guardian needing to retrieve it.

Click here for the message sent to parents in 2024.

Union Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Union Public Schools enforces an “off and away, all day” policy for grades 6 through 8. Ninth graders may use phones at lunch, while high schoolers are allowed to use them during lunch and passing periods.

Click here for the announcement.

Owasso Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Owasso has adopted a bell-to-bell ban beginning the 2025–2026 school year, with exceptions for emergencies, health monitoring, and lockdowns.

Click here for the full policy.

Deer Creek Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Deer Creek students must turn off and store personal electronic devices during the school day. Exceptions include medical emergencies, lockdowns, and natural disasters.

Click here for the policy.

Broken Arrow Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Broken Arrow’s “Disconnect to Reconnect” initiative requires high school students to keep devices off and put away during class; elementary and middle schools already prohibit devices unless authorized by a teacher or administrator.

Click here for the full written policy.

Mustang Public Schools Cell Phone Policy

Pre-K through 6th- No change: Students may carry devices, but they must be turned off and stored in backpacks during the day.

7th–8th- To meet the requirements of SB 139, devices must be off and put away from 8:35 AM until the final bell rings at the end of the day.

9th–12th- To meet the requirements of SB 139, students must turn off and store devices from 8:40 AM to 3:35 PM; no more lunch or passing period use.