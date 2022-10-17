Oklahoma City Police Officers, Suspect Identified After Deadly SW OKC Shooting

-

Oklahoma City police released new information on a deadly police shooting over the weekend.

Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave on Sunday following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver.

Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, Gruver’s terrified family member locked themselves in a car as they waited for officers to arrive a reported disturbance at the home.

“Prior to officers’ arrival, an armed man had already stabbed another person,” Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn said.

Investigators later identified the knife-wielding man as Gruver. Police did not release the stabbing victim's name but said he was treated and released from a local hospital.

Gruver was reportedly in the front yard when police arrived at the scene.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with that armed man who still had a knife,” said Littlejohn. “They have him several commands to drop the knife. That man refused those commands. One officer did deploy his taser, twice, which was ineffective.”

Police said Gruver once again turned aggressive towards the officers. When the taser did not work, two officers shot and killed the armed suspect.

“The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he did not survive his injuries,” Littlejohn said.

According to records, Gruver had been previously convicted of domestic assault and battery and gang-related charges. Gruver was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday for a gun charge.