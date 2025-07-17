Grieving Father Calls for Change After Daughter Killed in Bricktown Shooting

A grieving Oklahoma City father is calling for change after his 18-year-old daughter, Lyric Lewis, was shot and killed last month outside the Harkins Theatre in Bricktown.

Lyric Lewis died June 24 when someone opened fire into a crowd. Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting: 32-year-old Devin Stallings and a juvenile, both on first-degree murder complaints.

But for Lyric’s father, Deandre Lewis, justice alone isn’t enough.

“She was just a fun-spirited kid,” he said. “She was a friend, a sister, a daughter. She had dreams like everybody else.”

Fighting through grief, Lewis said the loss of his daughter has left a permanent void in his family.

“It’s been a couple of weeks now, but it still feels like it just happened,” he said.

Despite the pain, he’s determined to share her story.

“She was my chess board — but she was a big piece on a lot of people’s chess boards,” Lewis said. “She wasn’t targeted. She wasn’t doing anything but being who I know her to be — my daughter, out enjoying life.”

He now hopes her death sparks action to prevent further tragedy. He’s calling for increased safety measures downtown, including a stronger police presence.

“It’s time for a change,” he said. “To be so young and so innocent — I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Lewis said he wants Lyric to be remembered as the young woman she was.

“Just a young woman that just graduated, just made it to 18, and just had her prom,” he said. “She had dreams.”

The Lewis family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses and support efforts aimed at preventing gun violence. Click here to donate: Fundraiser by Deandre Lewis : In Loving Memory of Lyric Lewis

“There’s no exchange for the loss of life,” he added. “There’s nothing that can replace what they just took from me and my family.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.