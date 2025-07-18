Lankford Speaks Out as ICE Officer Injured: Suspect in Custody

Oklahoma ICE agent suffers injuries after being dragged by a vehicle during an arrest. Senator James Lankford comments on the escalating challenge for officers enforcing federal law.

By: Jennifer Pierce

An ICE agent was dragged for nearly a block while attempting to arrest an undocumented man in Oklahoma City this week. United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) spoke out on Friday about the violent assault.

A federal complaint was filed this week on Honduran national Jose Melgar-Rivas. He was accused of one count of assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer resulting in injury.

Image Provided By: ICE DALLAS

The ICE agent's road rash injuries caught the attention of Lankford.

“To have an ICE officer that was literally dragged a block by someone during the process of being arrested was just another reminder of the real challenges and real dangers they face every single day which is trying to enforce federal law,” said Lankford.

Besides being undocumented it’s unclear why ICE agents targeted 34-year-old Melgar-Rivas Tuesday morning. A federal complaint said the agents watched the man leave a northwest Oklahoma City apartment with two children in his van. Melgar-Rivas dropped the children off at another apartment and drove away. The agents followed him to the intersection of northwest 23rd street and Meridian Avenue where they pulled him over on a traffic stop. During the stop is when agents said Melgar-Rivas accelerated, pinning the agent's body in the driver-side door.

Image Provided By: ICE DALLAS

“Clearly this person was dangerous when they flee and injure a federal law officer,” said Lankford.

Melgar-Rivas does not have a violent criminal record in Oklahoma only a traffic ticket from 2024. Oklahoma City police did not have calls for service to the residence listed in the federal court papers.

“I have not seen the exact reason that they targeted this particular individual for this particular traffic stop,” said Lankford.

The man fled the traffic stop on foot and was captured in the metro several hours later by federal agents.

“You cannot attack a federal law enforcement officer and not assume there’s not going to be consequences,” said Lankford.

If found guilty Melgar-Rivas could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Federal records show Melgar-Rivas is in custody at the Logan County jail.