Court Filings Show String Of Gang Connected Violent Crime

-

A new court filing links a string of violent crimes that include three metro murders.

In the documents Oklahoma City Police detailed years of bloodshed sparked by feuding rival gangs.

According to the filings almost all of the defendants, suspects, and victims involved in the crimes are gang affiliated.

A timeline of violence was outlined in the documents starting with the 2017 disappearance of Joseph Lartey, a Blood gang member.

Believed dead, his remains were never found.

October 2021, an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was savagely beaten by 6 proclaimed Crip gang members.

June 2022, Jonathan Bledsoe, Alisha Stewart and her imprisoned boyfriend Patrick Walker, a Crip gang member, were charged with Lartey's murder. Investigators believe Walker orchestrated Lartey's killing from behind bars.

The following month, July 2022, Patrick Walker's 88-year-old grandmother, Velma, was shot dead while sitting on her front porch in Oklahoma City. A search warrant revealed a rash of shootings followed her death.

Investigators said the shootings were carried out by the Shotgun Crip and North Highland gangs in “retaliation for previous shootings and homicides”

In another Oklahoma City shooting, July 17, a victim tells police the gunman was in an "older model blue Ford Expedition."

Then, July 20, Bethany police respond to an apartment complex shooting. The victim Mark Johnson, a Blood gang member was shot outside his apartment as he answered the door.

A blue Expedition was spotted leaving the scene.

October 2022, OSBI released surveillance video of the suspects getting into the vehicle before speeding away.

Johnson's relative later told investigators he "heard the Shotgun Crips were mad at the North Highland Bloods" and were "out for blood." He said he warned Johnson days before he was murdered.



