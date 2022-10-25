Police Asking For Public's Help To Find Suspect In Deadly Drive-By Shooting

-

Nearly a month after a young boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, police are turning to the public for help.

Monday, police said they did not believe Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was the victim of a random crime.

“We do believe that residence was intentionally targeted. Not so much the young man, but the residence,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary said.

October 4, Dumarcus Fuller, Jr, 9, was inside his home playing video games when a barrage of gunfire was unleashed.

“It was an automatic rifle, it sounded like,” said neighbor Rodney Harvey.

“Rounds hit the house, unfortunately one went through the window, struck him, killing him,” said Knight.

The heartbreaking fallout was witnessed by neighbors.

“The father came out and said his kid had been shot. I went down to talk to the neighbors on the end that saw the car that left. And as I was down there, the father asked me to call 911,” said Harvey.

Even veteran detectives were taken aback by the child's senseless death.

“They're all bad, but when you have a child involved it’s especially hard on the officers, as you can imagine,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Rob Robertson.

Police hope someone will come forward with information that could help identify the gunman who killed the young child.

“Anytime you're firing a gun into a dwelling, a residence, where someone lives obviously the intent is to cause harm or death,” said Knight.

If you have information about this case contact the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.



