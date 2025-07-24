Oklahoma man charged with killing OKC deputy may be fit to stand trial

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 11:06 am
An Oklahoma County judge could decide if the man accused of ambushing two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one of them, has received enough mental health treatment to stand trial.
In 2022, the two involved deputies were sent to Benjamin Plank's residence to serve eviction papers when Plank began shooting at the officers from inside the house.
Plank was ruled incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo mental health treatment in the state of Oklahoma.
A 10 a.m. hearing will take place to review and determine whether the state has exhausted all means of treatment and if there has been improvement.
