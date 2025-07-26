Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping at Oklahoma City daycare

Tracy Zahl has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after allegedly entering an Oklahoma City daycare and trying to lead a toddler out of the building.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 9:32 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is facing a kidnapping charge after allegedly entering a metro daycare center and trying to lead a toddler out of the building, according to police.

Officers say Tracy Zahl walked into the daycare without permission and was confronted by staff when asked why she was there. According to the report, Zahl responded by saying, "I was sent by God."

Police say Zahl then attempted to persuade a 2-year-old child to follow her out of the building. A teacher intervened, stopping the child and returning them to the classroom.

The report also states that Zahl followed another group of children into a different room before being told to leave the premises.

Authorities later located Zahl at her home, where she was arrested for kidnapping.

The case remains under investigation.
