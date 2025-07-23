BODYCAM: Former metro pediatrician arrested, accused of killing daughter and staging death

Body cam footage released in the arrest of ex-OKC pediatrician Neha Gupta. Accused of murdering her 4-year-old daughter, Gupta's trial heads to Florida.

Wednesday, July 23rd 2025, 4:45 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Body camera footage has been released from the arrest of a former metro pediatrician accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter and staging the death at a Florida Airbnb.

Just before 4 a.m. on June 27, Neha Gupta called Miami-Dade County’s 911 dispatch, saying her daughter had drowned. First responders arrived to find the child unresponsive and submerged in the deep end of the pool.

An autopsy later revealed the girl had no water in her stomach or lungs. The medical examiner also found cuts inside the child’s mouth and bruising on her cheeks.

Gupta was arrested on July 1 at a home in Oklahoma City. She was extradited to Florida on July 16, where she is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

