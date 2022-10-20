Fassler Hall Hosting Oktoberfest Celebrations


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 6:18 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fassler Hall in Oklahoma City will begin their Oktoberfest celebrations on Friday, with drinks, activities and events scheduled through the weekend.

Over 20 different German, local and other domestic Oktoberfest-style beers will be available for visitors to try.

Other activities to do, food and music to enjoy and even Wiener Dog Races.

The celebration starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

