Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes, Leading Police On Chase Arrested

A man is in custody on Monday accused of breaking into homes and leading police on a short early-morning chase on the northwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the man was allegedly trying to break into homes near the Broadway Extension and West Wilshire Boulevard. When police found him, he led officers on a short chase.

Police eventually caught up to the man and arrested him. Police say he was in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.