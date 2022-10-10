Father, Young Daughter Killed In Harrah Crash Identified

By: Deanne Stein

Police released the names of those who died in a crash in Harrah Saturday night.

Stephen Stewart, 39, and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died at the scene. Two other children, 11-year-old twin sisters Amelia and Alexis Stewart, survived. Police say they are in good condition.

Investigators returned to the scene of the deadly crash on Sunday at N. Dobbs and Reno. They say Stewart and the three children had just left church when he veered left of the road, hit a tree then tried to overcorrect, landing in a retention pond.

Harrah Police Chief Marty Burns said church members helped the two surviving children until they were transported to the hospital.

Investigators spent multiple hours Saturday night and again on Sunday reconstructing the crash. They flew a drone over the scene, took pictures, collected debris and took measurements to try and figure out what exactly happened.

“Every city and town have wrecks and some of them can be severe but to lose two of our citizens, you know, after leaving church with such young children it's very hard so we're feeling the effects here in our community,” Chief Burns said.

Police are not releasing the names of the twin girls who survived the accident but said they are expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday. More details about what happened should be released in the coming days.

“This is a very close-knit community kind of everybody knows everybody so I think this will be felt through the community,” said Chief Burns.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the surviving children.

