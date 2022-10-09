Man & Child Killed, 2 Other Children Injured In Harrah Crash

By: News 9, Deanne Stein

A tragic accident in Harrah leaves one man and child dead and two other children injured. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at Dobbs Road and Reno. Harrah Police Chief Marty Burns says they had just left a church festival when they crashed.

“All indication is he went off the roadway, struck a tree and then overcorrected and ended up in a retaining pond,” said Chief Burns.

The Harrah Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene and discovered one man and female child had died and two other female children were sitting outside of the truck nearby.

“Some people from the church came over and helped them out,” Chief Burns said. “When we got here, they were with them and was taking care of them.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department showed up on the scene to recreate the accident.

“They're going to take measurements, they're going to look for pieces of the vehicle so they can get a full picture of what happened to that vehicle and how this all occurred,” he said.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the accident.

“Harrah's community is hurting tonight,” said Chief Burns. “It's very difficult when anybody's in an accident especially when there's fatalities so it's very difficult for us to deal with, but we're going to do our job we're going to do it professionally.”

The two surviving children were taken to OU Medical Center. No word on their condition.