Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

By: News 9, Deanne Stein

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah.

Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital and are at home Sunday night.

“We’re taking it minute by minute,” said Stewart’s sister Tracey Morrison. “One minute it’s good, the next, they start thinking and replaying last night.”

Morrison said the girls have already suffered loss, losing their mother three years ago. Now, the loss of their father and younger sister. She said her brother was taking the girls to a fall festival at church Saturday night, but never made it.

“We still believe that for whatever reason he veered left of the side of the road went through the ditch and struck a tree which propelled him back across Dobbs into that retaining pond at that housing development,” said Harrah Police Chief Marty Burns.

Stewart and his daughter, Maddelyn died at the scene. Amelia and Alexis were injured and taken to the hospital.

“The girls were alert. They were talking. They were with some of the people with the church when they were transported,” said Chief Burns.

Oklahoma County’s accident reconstruction team worked into the night Saturday taking pictures and gathering evidence and returned on Sunday to try and piece together what exactly happened.

“It tells them a lot of things, so the condition of the vehicle, how the debris was thrown, the marks in the road, the damage to other things like trees and mailboxes and other things,” Chief Burns said. “They can determine possibly how fast the vehicle was going.”

But the family says what’s important now is comforting the girls. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for them.

“Support from the community, from the firefighters to the school to people that don’t even know them, it’s amazing,” Morrison said. “It’s not going to bring him back, but I wish he would just know how many lives he touched for them to reach out like they have.”

“To lose two of our citizens you know, it's very hard, so we're feeling the effects here in our community,” Chief Burns added.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account, CLICK HERE.