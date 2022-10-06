Oklahoma Highway Patrol Releases New Details In Noble County Crash


Thursday, October 6th 2022, 6:50 pm

By: News 9


NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released an initial crash report on the fiery crash in Noble County last week. 

The report stated that 6 vehicles were involved in the crash, three semi-trucks, an RV and two cars. 

One person died in the crash. OHP identified him as Michael Davidson of Pennsylvania. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but troopers believe it was caused by smoke that was covering the roadway. 
