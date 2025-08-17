OU School of Aviation hosts World Helicopter Day in Norman

The OU School of Aviation and Semper Fly Helicopters are hosting World Helicopter Day in Norman with displays, flights, and family activities.

By: Graham Dowers

The University of Oklahoma School of Aviation is teaming up with Semper Fly Helicopters to celebrate World Helicopter Day on Sunday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman. Visitors can enjoy free helicopter displays, simulator demonstrations and family activities.

Discovery flights will also be available for $50, giving attendees a chance to experience flying firsthand. Organizers say food trucks will be on-site, and information will be provided for those interested in pursuing careers in aviation.