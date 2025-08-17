OU School of Aviation hosts World Helicopter Day in Norman

The OU School of Aviation and Semper Fly Helicopters are hosting World Helicopter Day in Norman with displays, flights, and family activities.

Sunday, August 17th 2025, 8:04 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

The University of Oklahoma School of Aviation is teaming up with Semper Fly Helicopters to celebrate World Helicopter Day on Sunday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman. Visitors can enjoy free helicopter displays, simulator demonstrations and family activities.

Discovery flights will also be available for $50, giving attendees a chance to experience flying firsthand. Organizers say food trucks will be on-site, and information will be provided for those interested in pursuing careers in aviation.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

