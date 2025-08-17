OU School of Aviation hosts World Helicopter Day in Norman

Sunday, August 17th 2025, 8:04 am
The University of Oklahoma School of Aviation is teaming up with Semper Fly Helicopters to celebrate World Helicopter Day on Sunday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman. Visitors can enjoy free helicopter displays, simulator demonstrations and family activities.
Discovery flights will also be available for $50, giving attendees a chance to experience flying firsthand. Organizers say food trucks will be on-site, and information will be provided for those interested in pursuing careers in aviation.
