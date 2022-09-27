Multiple Semitrucks, Vehicles Involved In Deadly Noble County Crash

By: News 9, News On 6

Medical Examiner On Scene Of Large Crash On I-35

WATCH: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Offers Second View Of Serious Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed multiple semitrucks were involved in a large crash Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the collision, Interstate 35 has been shut down in both directions near mile marker 211 southbound and mile marker 203 northbound in Noble County.

Authorities said four semitrucks, two motor homes and two commercial vehicles are involved in the crash.

A male driver of one semitruck told troopers that he began slowing down as smoke from a grass fire came across the interstate when he felt impact on the rear of the semitruck.

The impact is what began the multi-vehicle collision, authorities said.

Troopers told News 9 that at least one person has died. An unknown amount of others have been sent to local hospitals in critical condition.

This is a developing story.