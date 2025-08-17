Moore police issue nearly 100 traffic stops in school zones during first week of classes

Moore Police say they made nearly 100 traffic stops and issued 64 citations in school zones during the first week of the new school year.

By: Graham Dowers

Moore Police are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert in school zones after making nearly 100 traffic stops in the first four days of the new school year.

According to police, almost 30 stops were made on the first day alone, most of them for speeding in active school zones. In total, officers issued 64 traffic citations during the four-day period.

Police urge drivers to pay attention to flashing signs, obey posted speed limits, and avoid distractions behind the wheel.