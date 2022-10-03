OKC Thunder Guard Lu Dort Suffers Concussion During Practice

By: Nate Kotisso

Another starting Thunder guard will not be in action as the team tips off its preseason schedule Monday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder said Lu Dort suffered a concussion during a Sunday practice and is now in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The team said Dort will have to complete a series of tasks before he resumes basketball-related activities. No timetable has been set for Dort’s return to the floor.

Sunday was not the first time Dort was diagnosed with a concussion while a member of the Thunder. Two seasons ago, Dort suffered a concussion during a March 27, 2021 game versus the Boston Celtics.

At the time, Dort also went through the NBA’s concussion protocol. Fourteen days after he sustained the head injury, Dort returned to game action in an April 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dort, who signed a five-year extension with the team this summer, joins another notable OKC guard on the injured list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still nursing an MCL injury he suffered a week before the start of training camp.

While Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander could theoretically return to the club before the start of the regular season, the Thunder’s shiny, new lottery pick won’t suit up at all in 2022-23.

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in July’s NBA Draft, suffered a Lisfranc injury on his right foot during a televised pro-am basketball game in Seattle.

The team said Holmgren had “successful” surgery on the foot at the end of August.

The Thunder will face Northwest Division opponent Denver at 8 p.m. in Denver.