Alex Caruso reflects on Thunder’s journey to the finals: 'The basics are the basics'

Alex Caruso, Thunder's seasoned veteran, talks strategy and team spirit ahead of the finals.

By: News 9

The most experienced player on the Thunder, at the ripe old age of 31, is Alex Caruso. He won an NBA title with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble 5 years ago.

We caught up with the fan favorite and elite defender after the Thunder clinched the Western Conference title, and he said even if the opponent is different, there's no reason to change what's brought them to this point.

Caruso: Yeah, I mean, that's the beautiful thing for us is it doesn't really change, like some of the schemes and stuff might change. But for us, like the basics is the basics, and that's what we've been good at all year, why we've had so much success. So a lot of that will just lean on to continue going into the finals.

Holcomb: How much does it help? Because it at least appears on the surface, I know a lot of guys have personalities on this team, but it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot of peaks and valleys here, that there's a really even keel approach. How much does that help?

Caruso: Yeah. It's tremendous. Just because you know what you're going to get. Everybody on any given night. You know, one of the great things about this team is like each individual is a great competitor. And then together we're a great unit that competes together. So when you got guys that you know what you're going to get from them, you know they're going to compete, you know, they going to play hard and play for the team. It just makes it easy to fall in line and do your job. You know, getting into the NBA Finals is no easy task. Especially coming out of the West, you know, we've played MVPs and all NBA guys, great teams, great defenses. So you definitely feel, you know, accomplished in, proud of the things that you've been able to do, but the ultimate goal is to hold the trophy at the end. We haven't really done that last thing yet.

Holcomb: I know you told us off camera a couple of weeks ago how much fun you're having playing here. Most fun of any part of your basketball life?

Caruso: Pretty close. Yeah. I mean, this is up there with the best of it. When I first started in LA and kind of fell into a little bit of a cult hero phase with that, that fans, that crowd is a lot of fun. But you know, having the team success that we're having here, and you know, just with a bunch of people that have had previous relationships with and reuniting, that it's up there with it.