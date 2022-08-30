OKC Thunder Says Chet Holmgren's Foot Surgery Was 'Successful'

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 11:05 am

By: Nate Kotisso

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday that Chet Holmgren's surgery on his right foot was a "successful procedure."

Holmgren appeared to suffer a Lisfranc injury in his foot during a Aug. 20 pro-am game in Seattle.

The would-be rookie was guarding LeBron James one-on-one in a fastbreak situation. Holmgren unsuccessfully attempted to block the shot at the rim and awkwardly landed on his own right foot.

He was noticeably limping after he landed.

Five days later, the team announced Holmgren's injury would keep him out for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Holmgren was selected No. 2 overall out of Gonzaga in July's NBA Draft.