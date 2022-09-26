Man Attempting To Meet Up With Date Stabbed In Carjacking


Monday, September 26th 2022, 8:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed early Monday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

According to police, the man was attempting to meet up with a girl he met on a dating app when he was approached by another man demanding the victim surrender his car.

The man refused and was stabbed several times.

The victim was able to drive himself to a gas station near Northwest 63rd Street and North Meridian Avenue from where he was transported to a local hospital.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 26th, 2022

September 16th, 2022

July 27th, 2022

June 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022