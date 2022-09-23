Panama Launch Of Futuristic Oceanfront Home Goes Sideways


Friday, September 23rd 2022, 7:15 am

By: Associated Press


COLON, Panama -

The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama’s Caribbean coast tanked Thursday when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock.

Developer Ocean Builders said in a statement that the sleek white home began to “destabilize” at the end of the launch event. It said no one was injured and the cause was being investigated.

The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.
