State will not seek death penalty in new trial for Richard Glossip

Richard Glossip appeared in court Monday as prosecutors prepare for a new trial in his decades-old murder case, this time without seeking the death penalty.

By: Anna Denison

Richard Glossip, the Oklahoma death row inmate who was granted a new trial by the U.S. Supreme Court, was back in court Monday as the case against him officially restarted.

State prosecutors have announced they plan to move forward with a new trial but will no longer seek the death penalty.

Glossip, who has maintained his innocence for nearly three decades in the 1997 murder-for-hire case of Barry Van Treese, was at the center of years of legal battles, public campaigns, and bipartisan support calling for a fresh look at his conviction.

A bond hearing has been scheduled for next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to determine whether Glossip will remain in custody as he awaits trial.

Background

Richard Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City. Prosecutors alleged Glossip hired then-19-year-old Justin Sneed to carry out the killing. Sneed, who confessed to the murder, received a life sentence in exchange for his testimony against Glossip.

Over the years, Glossip’s case has drawn national attention and widespread scrutiny, with critics arguing that his conviction relied heavily on Sneed’s testimony and lacked physical evidence. Multiple execution dates were set and stayed, including one in 2015 that was called off due to concerns over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

In 2023, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s request for a new trial. But in April 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision, citing concerns about due process and newly uncovered evidence that had not been presented during his original trial.

Glossip has spent more than 27 years on death row and has consistently maintained his innocence. The case has prompted bipartisan support from state lawmakers, criminal justice advocates, and celebrities, all calling for a re-examination of the evidence.